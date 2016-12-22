Woman sets fire to boyfriend's bed after argument, but ends up trapped in burning apartment

NANJING - A woman's life is in danger from smoke inhalation after she allegedly set fire to her boyfriend's bed but got trapped in the burning apartment, a Chinese report said.

Firefighters responded to a report of a fire at an apartment on the 30th floor in Taizhou, a city in Jiangsu province, on Dec 20 at about 2.30am.

They found smoke spewing from the house but the door could not be opened as the lock was damaged.

The woman, who is in her 30s, was yelling for help earlier but had gone silent by then, Huanqiu.com said.

The firefighters cut down the anti-theft door and used a water jet to lower the temperature.

The woman, already unconscious, was taken to hospital immediately.

It is understood that she argued with her boyfriend earlier and she set fire to his bed. She later found that the flames could not be doused.

She called a friend for help and her friend got a locksmith to try to open the door, but they ended up damaging the door.

Desperate, they then called the police.

The woman, surnamed Xie, is now in the intensive care unit.