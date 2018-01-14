Woman, boy found dead at luxury Hong Kong hotel

HONG KONG (AFP) - A foreign man has been arrested for the suspected murder of a woman and a boy on Sunday (Jan 14) at the luxurious Ritz-Carlton hotel on Hong Kong's harbourfront, police said.

Officers rushed to the hotel after receiving a report on Sunday morning that a man and a woman were fighting.

The woman and a boy were found dead at the scene and the man was arrested on suspicion of murder and sent to a hospital.

Police did not confirm the relationship between the three people but told AFP they were all foreign nationals.

According to local news site Apple Daily, the couple, in their 40s, and their seven-year-old son were of Korean nationality and had checked into the five-star hotel a few days before.

A spokesperson from the Ritz-Carlton did not immediately respond to queries from AFP.

The upscale hotel is located on the top floors of Hong Kong's tallest skyscraper - the ICC - and is famous for panoramic views of the city and its Victoria Harbour.

In a separate incident, Hong Kong police are also investigating the murder-suicide of a couple who were found dead at a public housing estate near the border with mainland China, local media reported.

