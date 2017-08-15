Taiwan's economic minister resigns after widespread power outages blamed on 'human error'

TAIPEI - Taiwan's economic minister resigned on Tuesday (Aug 15) after power was knocked out in many parts of Taiwan, including capital Taipei's business and high-end shopping district, due to an apparent "human error" at a key power plant.

Economic Affairs minister Lee Shih-kuang tendered his resignation to Premier Lin Chuan, United Daily News reported, citing a Cabinet spokesman. Lin accepted the resignation, the spokesman said according to the daily.

Taiwanese media had earlier quoted the island's government-controlled oil company CPC Corporation as saying disruption of natural gas supply at a power plant in northern Taiwan's Taoyuan cut the power supply to more than 100,000 households and buildings, including those in Taipei's Xinyi and Neihu districts where many shopping centres and offices are located.

In New Taipei City, there were about 27,000 reported cases of people being stuck in lifts. Photos in social media also showed huge crowds stranded in lift lobby in the iconic Taipei 101 building.

The power outages were caused by "human error" which disrupted the natural gas supply in a power plant in Taoyuan, media reports said. It added that power at the plant resumed two minutes later.

The plant is Taiwan's biggest natural gas power plant, reported the semi-official Central News Agency.

Power rationing was implemented beginning 6pm, Central News Agency said. Officials expected supply to return to normal by 9pm, the agency added.

Lights out, elevators down in Taipei 101 as #blackout spreads across #Taiwan pic.twitter.com/hoNBRhdTcM — Samson Ellis (@samsonellis) August 15, 2017

All Taiwan power outages

(The lights are not bright) pic.twitter.com/d3ZRneLIBy — 陳宣呈 (@7g0S21gDS034cF2) August 15, 2017

Taiwan has been at risk of a power shortage after a recent typhoon knocked down a power transmission tower in Hualien county along the eastern coast of Taiwan. This reduced the electricity supply by 1.3million kilowatts, or about 4 per cent of the operating reserve.

That was followed by the breakdown of a power generator at Taiwan's largest power plant, which further reduced the operating reserve by 1.5 per cent.

The situation is worsened by the ongoing heatwave that has hit Taiwan, with temperatures soaring to 38 degrees Celsius over the past week.

As a result, the government had imposed the rationing of electricity, like switching off all air-conditioning in many of its Taipei offices, a move that drew some public backlash.