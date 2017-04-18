Two-year-old boy in China run over by car while driver talks on mobile phone

JINJIANG - A two-year-old boy escaped serious injuries after a car ran over him in the eastern China province of Fujian last week.

Local media reports said the boy had been playing on a street before wandering in front of a parked car.

Surveillance footage showed that the car's owner had been talking on his phone while he made his way to his vehicle.

Still on the phone after getting in, he then drove off without noticing that the boy was right in front of the car.

The boy, who parents work in a factory nearby, was seen sprawled in a heap but was still moving after being run over. He reportedly suffered minor scratches and bruises.

Local police decided to release the footage to the public as a warning to motorists to pay attention and not be distracted by mobile phones.

According to Jinjiang City authorities, he could be charged with dangerous driving.

A similar incident in Hubei province also saw a one-year-old girl survive without serious injuries, after an Audi reversed over her body.