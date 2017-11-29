Trump calls Abe and Moon to discuss response to North Korean missile test

TOKYO (REUTERS, AFP) - US President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe agreed to boost their response to North Korea's missile programme and urged China to do more, a government spokesman said on Wednesday (Nov 29).

In a phone call the leaders "agreed to strengthen our deterrence capability against the North Korean threat," Yasutoshi Nishimura, deputy chief cabinet secretary, told reporters after Pyongyang fired what Japan said appeared to be an intercontinental ballistic missile into waters in Japan's exclusive economic zone.

Trump and Abe also "agreed that China needs to play an increased role" in countering North Korea, Nishimura said.

They did not discuss military options toward North Korea, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a separate news conference.

Japan will work closely with the United States and South Korea in response to the missile launch, Suga said.

Trump also spoke with his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-In on Wednesday. They warned that Pyongyang's latest ballistic missile launch posed a "grave" global threat.

"Both leaders underscored the grave threat that North Korea's latest provocation poses not only to the United States and the Republic of Korea, but to the entire world," the White House said in an account of a crisis call between Trump and Moon.

The United States, Japan and South Korea requested an emergency UN Security Council meeting to address Pyongyang's launch of what appeared to be an intercontinental ballistic missile.