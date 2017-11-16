Tokyo train company says sorry for 20-second early departure

TOKYO - Trains in Japan are well-known for their punctuality. But on Tuesday (Nov 14), a train on the Tsukuba Express line in Tokyo failed to stick to its timetable - by leaving 20 seconds early, reported Japan Today, citing SoraNews24.

The incident prompted the train management company to issue an official apology on its website later in the day: "We deeply apologise for the severe inconvenience imposed upon our customers."

The Tsukuba Express line, run by the Tokyo-area Metropolitan Intercity Railway Company, connects Akihabara in Tokyo with Tsukuba in Ibaraki Prefecture.

According to the report, a north-bound train leaves Minami Nagareyama Station at 9.44am on regular weekday mornings. However, on that day, the train left at 9:43:40 instead, 20 seconds earlier than it was scheduled to.

The statement, translated from Japanese and carried by Japan Today, also said that, with trains coming every four minutes on the Tsukuba Express line in the morning, it is doubted that "most people would even notice a 20-second difference".

However, because "Japanese trains are usually so punctual, some people plan their rail commutes so that they arrive at the platform just as the cars are pulling up. It stands to reason, then, that at least a few people would miss a train if it left 20 seconds earlier than usual, and even if there's another coming in four minutes, adding four minutes to that leg of their commute might cause them to miss other transfers on the way to their destinations, with the effect snowballing enough that they end up being late for work or school," the statement added.

The company further said that therefore, the fact that "while that's not a huge difference, it's still an inconvenience, and a potential embarrassment, for the people affected, and all because Metropolitan Intercity Railway Company didn't deliver on its promise that the train would leave at 9:44, not 9:43:40."

"Even if that's not the sort of mistake that absolutely demands an apology, there's nothing wrong... about taking a moment to say sorry for any problems that the early departure may have caused," the company added.