TAIPEI (REUTERS) - A 5.7-magnitude earthquake rocked parts of Taipei at 1.59pm local time on Wednesday (Jan 17) afternoon, according to the government, with several witnesses reporting a slight rocking of buildings in downtown Taipei.

The quake's epicentre was located in Taipei's Beitou District, about 12.3 km northwest of Taipei City Hall, according to the Central Weather Bureau's website. It occurred at a depth of 140km.

(This story is developing.)