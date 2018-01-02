South Korea's Moon Jae In says better inter-Korean ties linked to resolving North Korea nuclear issue

SEOUL (REUTERS) - South Korean President Moon Jae In said on Tuesday (Jan 2) the improvement of inter-Korean relations was linked to resolving North Korea's nuclear programme, a day after the North offered talks with Seoul but was steadfast on its nuclear ambitions.

In opening remarks at a Cabinet meeting, Moon requested the ministries of unification and sports to swiftly create measures to help North Korea participate in the upcoming Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

The comments came after a New Year's Day speech made by the North's leader Kim Jong Un who said he was "open to dialogue" with Seoul and for North Korean athletes to take part in the Winter Games.

"When it comes to North-South relations, we should lower the military tensions on the Korean Peninsula to create a peaceful environment," Kim said. "Both the North and the South should make efforts."

But he also warned the United States that he has a "nuclear button" on his desk ready for use if North Korea is threatened.