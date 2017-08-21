South Korea president Moon Jae In says military exercises with US not meant to raise tensions

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean President Moon Jae In said on Monday (Aug 21) joint military exercises with US forces starting on Monday are purely of a defensive nature and do not aim to raise tensions on the Korean peninsula.

South Korean and US forces will conduct military exercises from Monday through to Aug 31 that will involve computer simulations designed to prepare for a possible attack by nuclear-armed Pyongyang.

North Korea on Sunday (Aug 20) blasted the annual military exercise as an act of "adding fuel to the fire", reported South Korea's Yonhap news agency.

The Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of North Korea's ruling party, said in an editorial the US moves to place the worst-ever sanctions on it and launch military provocations have made the situation on the peninsula extremely tense.

Unlike the "Foal Eagle" field training exercises held earlier this year, the allies' Ulchi Freedom Guardian exercise is almost entirely composed of computer simulations that take place in bunkers and tents hidden from view.

About 17,500 US service members are participating in the exercise this month, down from 25,000 last year, according to the Pentagon. There are 50,000 troops from the South Korea.

US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis said on Sunday that the reduction in US troops taking part in the exercise this year simply reflects a need for fewer personnel and is not because of tensions with North Korea.

Mattis told reporters while travelling to Jordan that the exercise had been planned months in advance and the focus this year was on integration operations.

"The numbers are by design to achieve the exercise objectives and you always pick what you want to emphasise," he said.

"Right now, there is a heavy emphasis on command post operations, so the integration of all the different efforts," Mattis said.

Some experts have commented that the reduction in the number of US servicemen could be another step towards de-escalating tensions on the Korean peninsula.

The way in which the games are conducted and advertised will send an important signal to the North, said the US military's newspaper Stars and Stripes in a piece published over the weekend.

With tensions high on the Korean peninsula, China - Pyongyang's main ally and trading partner - has urged the United States and South Korea to scrap the drills, as has Russia.

Observers have warned that the war games, the first major exercises since North Korea test-fired two intercontinental ballistic missiles last month (July) that appeared to bring much of the US within range, could be another flashpoint in the crisis.

Tensions cooled slightly last week with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un saying he would watch the "Yankees" for a time before deciding whether to proceed with a plan to fire missiles towards the US territory of Guam.

Pyongyang view the joint military drills as a rehearsal for a northern invasion.