South Korea and US may delay joint military exercises during Winter Olympic Games: Yonhap

SEOUL - South Korea and the United States may delay their joint military exercises only for the duration of the Winter Olympic Games to be held in the South next year, but only if the North halts its military provocations, a ranking South Korean official said on Wednesday (Dec 20).

The remarks, carried by South Korea's official news agency Yonhap, came one day after South Korean President Moon Jae In said in an interview with US broadcaster NBC he has proposed delaying the military drills as part of efforts to reduce tensions during the Pyeongchang Winter Olympic Games.

Such a proposal, however, "is limited to holding the Olympic Games peacefully", an official from the South Korean presidential office Cheong Wa Dae said, while speaking on condition of anonymity.

"The delay would be limited to the duration of the Olympic Games, including the Paralympic Games," the official added.

Mr Moon's comments to NBC was the first confirmation that Seoul is seeking to postpone the annual Key Resolve and Foal Eagle drills, which usually start in late February or early March and run until the end of April.

But South Korea will host the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang from Feb 9 to 25 next year, with the Paralympics scheduled to begin on March 9.

The host area in Pyeongchang county is just 80 km south of the tense border with nuclear-armed North Korea, and tensions tend to rise during the drills, which Pyongyang condemns as war rehearsals for invasion.

Mr Moon told US television channel NBC that the two allies were considering postponing the exercises.

"I have made such a proposal to the US and the US is now reviewing it," he said on his way to Pyeongchang to promote the Games.

"However, it will all depend upon how North Korea will behave."

Mr Moon also expressed hopes the Olympics games will help ease tension running high over the North's relentless nuclear and missile tests.

Games organisers and Seoul are both keen for the North to take part in what they have proclaimed as a "peace Olympics", but the North's participation in sporting events in the South has largely depended on the political and military situation on the Korean peninsula.

Pyongyang has so far given no indication whether it will send its athletes - two pairs figures skaters have qualified - to Pyeongchang, reported Agence France-Presse.

Last month, the South's Unification Minister Cho Myoung Gyon warned the North Korea could deliver a "fatal blow" to the Olympics if it launches a missile or stages another provocation before the event.

But Mr Moon said: "Foreign tourists coming for the Pyeongchang Winter Games won't need to worry about security. I don't think North Korea will do anything that may undermine the Olympics.

"Everything is now in place and I hope these Olympics will serve as an opportunity to help ease tension with the North", he added.

South Korea has invited Chinese president Xi Jinping and Japanese premier Shinzo Abe to attend the Games.