Singapore condemns Pyongyang's latest intercontinental ballistic missile test

SINGAPORE - Singapore "strongly opposes and condemns" North Korea's reported test of an intercontinental ballistic missile on Wednesday (Nov 29), said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement.

"This dangerous provocation, like the DPRK's other tests this year, further jeopardises the peace and security of the Korean Peninsula, and demonstrates yet again the DPRK's blatant disregard of the grave concerns of the international community," it said, using the official name of North Korea.

"The test is also a clear violation of United Nations Security Council resolutions. We reiterate our strong and long-standing call for the DPRK to cease all provocations immediately, and to abide by its international obligations and commitments," it added.

North Korea said it had successfully tested a new intercontinental ballistic missile on Wednesday in a "breakthrough" that puts the entire US mainland within range of its nuclear weapons.

The Hwasong-15 is the North's third and most advanced intercontinental ballistic missile yet and poses a new challenge to US President Donald Trump who has vowed such a capability "won't happen".