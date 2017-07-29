Singapore condemns latest North Korea missile launch

SINGAPORE - Singapore on Saturday (July 29) responded to North Korea's test launch of an an intercontinental ballistic missile that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un says puts all of the US mainland "within our striking range".

Kim personally supervised the midnight launch of the missile on Friday night and said it was a “stern warning” for the United States that it would not be safe from destruction if it tries to attack, the North’s official KCNA news agency said.

According to the US, the projectile travelled about 1,000km before splashing down in the Sea of Japan, or the East Sea.

"Singapore condemns the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s (DPRK) reported test of an intercontinental ballistic missile on 28 July 2017," said Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement on Saturday.

"This launch and the DPRK’s previous missile launches, including the last one that just took place less than a month ago on 4 July 2017, have raised tensions in the region and further jeopardised the peace and stability of the Korean Peninsula.

"These provocative acts are also serious breaches of United Nations Security Council resolutions and ignore the grave concerns of the international community. This will only undermine the wellbeing of the DPRK’s people.

"We reiterate our strong and long-standing call for the DPRK to cease all provocations immediately, and to abide by its international obligations and commitments."