Several injured in Hong Kong train fire at Tsim Sha Tsui

A fire broke out on a Hong Kong train at the Tsim Sha Tsui station on Friday (Feb 10).
Rescue workers tend to the injured after a fire at Hong Kong's Tsim Sha Tsui station on Friday (Feb 10).
People surround an injured man after a fire at Hong Kong's Tsim Sha Tsui on Friday (Feb 10).
A fire broke out on a Hong Kong train at Tsim Sha Tsui station on Friday (Feb 10), causing injury to several people.
HONG KONG - Several people were injured in a fire that broke out on a Hong Kong train at the popular Tsim Sha Tsui station on Friday evening (Feb 10) after a man reportedly tried to throw a petrol bomb, Hong Kong media reported.

The incident occurred on a train travelling from Admiralty to Tsim Sha Tsui on the Hong Kong MTR's Tsuen Wan Line, according to local media. 

The MTR said on Twitter the fire broke out on a train at the Tsim Sha Tsui station.

The South China Morning Post said at least 11 people were injured in the incident. It cited police as saying that a man had attempted to throw the petrol bomb just as it was reaching the Tsim Sha Tsui train platform when he caught fire.

Videos circulated on social media showed a man with his pants on fire lying on the floor of a packed train platform as nearby passengers frantically attempted to put out the flames using their clothes. 

RTHK said the fire prompted the evacuation of commuters from the station. 

Delays were reported on the Tsuen Wan Line following the incident, the MTR said.

"Severe delay on Tsuen Wan Line due to smoke on train at Tsim Sha Tsui. Consider other transport means," the MTR said in a Twitter update at 7.23pm.

WARNING: VIDEOS CONTAINS GRAPHIC CONTENT

