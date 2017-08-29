Seoul says US is considering deploying 'strategic' defence capabilities to South Korea

SEOUL (REUTERS) - South Korea's presidential Blue House said on Tuesday (Aug 29) the US is considering deploying 'strategic' defence capabilities to South Korea in response to a ballistic missile launch by North Korea earlier in the day.

South Korea President Moon Jae In ordered a show of 'overwhelming' force against North Korea's latest provocation, reported Yonhap news agency.

The top US and South Korean military officers agreed to make a strong response to North Korea's latest ballistic missile launch on Tuesday, including possible unspecified military measures, South Korea's Yonhap news agency said.

The chairmen of both countries' Joint Chiefs of Staff agreed on a phone call "to take response measures at the earliest possible time that can demonstrate the alliance's strong will including military measures," Yonhap reported, quoting the South Korean military.

General Jeong Kyeong Doo, chairman of South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, and his American counterpart General Joseph Dunford agreed to take related measures at the earliest possible date, which apparently include the temporary dispatch of US strategic assets like long-range bombers to the Korean peninsula, reported Yonhap.

"We will respond strongly based on our steadfast alliance with the United States if North Korea continues nuclear and missile provocations," the South's foreign ministry said in a statement.

Four South Korean F-15K fighter jets staged a live-bombing drill on Tuesday in response to its latest ballistic missile launch, the South Korea Air Force announced.

The aircraft dropped eight MK-84 bombs, each weighing about a ton, at a simulated target at the Pilseung Range in the eastern province of Gangwon, reported Yonhap.

They hit the target accurately, it said, adding the practice was aimed at sharpening the capability of completely destroying "the enemy's leadership" in case of an emergency.

South Korea released on Tuesday footage of testing a new ballistic missile that has a range of 800 km.

Tens of thousands of South Korean and United States troops are taking part in the "Ulchi Freedom Guardian" (UFG) joint military drills, a largely computer-simulated exercise that started last Monday. It is scheduled to end this Thursday.

Other South Korean allies are also joining this year, with troops from Australia, Britain, Canada, Colombia, Denmark, the Netherlands, and New Zealand taking part.

North Korea has repeatedly blasted the joint South Korea- US drills, calling the exercise a rehearsal for an invasion of the North. It has slammed the exercise as adding "fuel to fire" amid heightened tensions on the Korean peninsula.

On Tuesday, North Korea fired a missile that flew over Japan and landed in waters off the northern region of Hokkaido early in the morning, marking a sharp escalation of tensions on the Korean peninsula.

"We strongly condemn the North's yet another provocation despite a grave message sent through Resolution 2371 adopted by the international community in the wake of its repeated strategic provocations," the South Korean government said in a statement.

"The North should come out to the road toward talks as soon as possible in recognition of the fact that denuclearization is the only way to security and economic development instead of seeking reckless provocations," it added.

South Korea Foreign Minister Kang Kyung Wha said that she will hold a phone discussion soon with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson over North Korea's latest ballistic missile provocation.

"Preparations are under way to hold a phone conversation with Tillerson," Kang told Yonhap News Agency on the way to her office from a National Security Council meeting where the North's latest provocation was discussed.

"(I) am also considering having phone talks with Japanese Foreign Minister (Taro) Kono," she was quoted as saying by Yonhap.

Japan's prime minister Shinzo Abe held phone discussions with US President Donald Trump. They agreed to increase pressure on North Korea after the country's latest missile launch.

Trump said that the United States was "100 per cent with Japan" and he showed a strong commitment to Tokyo's defence, Abe told reporters.