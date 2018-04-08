PM Lee Hsien Loong in China for five-day working visit

BEIJING - Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will arrive in the Chinese capital of Beijing on Sunday (April 8) for a five-day working visit, where he will meet top Chinese leaders.

In Beijing, PM Lee will meet and be hosted to a working dinner by Premier Li Keqiang. Both leaders will also witness the signing of memorandums of understanding on bilateral cooperation between their two countries.

PM Lee will also meet Vice-President Wang Qishan in the Chinese capital.

During the visit, he will attend the Boao Forum for Asia annual conference on Hainan island, and have separate bilateral meetings with President Xi Jinping and other world leaders.

He will also be hosted to lunch by President Xi, along with other foreign leaders attending the forum.

PM Lee will then travel to Shanghai, where he is scheduled to meet Shanghai party boss Li Qiang, a close ally of President Xi. He will also attend the DBS Asian Insights Conference as its guest-of-honour while in the city.

PM Lee's last visit to China was in September last year.

His current visit comes after China's historic 19th Party Congress last October and the just-concluded legislative meetings. They cemented President Xi's grip on power and lay out strategic directions for China's development.

PM Lee is accompanied by Mrs Lee, Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, National Development Minister Lawrence Wong, Minister for Education (High Education and Skills) Ong Ye Kung and Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Education Faishal Ibrahim.

During his absence, Deputy Prime Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam will be acting Prime Minister.