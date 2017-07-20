North Korea's Kim Jong Un said to be seeking peace treaty talks with US - with conditions

SEOUL (THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has recently instructed diplomats to ramp up pressure on the United States to foil its denuclearisation demand and bring it to the negotiating table for a peace treaty, a news report said on Wednesday (July 19).

The young ruler sent an "urgent directive" to the country's overseas diplomatic missions while the Group of 20 conference was taking place in Germany on July 7-8, Japan's Asahi Shimbun reported, citing unnamed sources familiar with North Korea affairs.

It called for an initiation of negotiations for a peace treaty with the US by injecting conviction that it is "impossible" for Pyongyang to abandon its nuclear programme.

"The Moon Jae In administration is providing a golden opportunity for us. Before hostile forces cause a stir, we must realise our duty of reunification," Mr Kim was quoted as saying in the text.

The report could not be verified immediately. But if confirmed, it may indicate Pyongyang's intention to take advantage of Mr Moon's pursuit of a recovery of inter-Korean communication channels and dialogue.

The regime could also seek to drive a wedge between Seoul and Washington, given the Trump administration's scepticism about the possibility for meaningful progress on denuclearisation talks.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Pyongyang remains mum about Seoul's proposal on Monday for military and humanitarian talks.