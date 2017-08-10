North Korea will develop Guam strike plan by mid-August: State media

SEOUL (REUTERS) - North Korea will develop a plan by mid-August to launch four intermediate range missiles at the US territory of Guam before presenting it to leader Kim Jong Un who will make a decision on whether to proceed, the North's state media said on Thursday (Aug 10).

"The Hwasong-12 rockets to be launched by the KPA (Korean People's Army) will cross the sky above Shimane, Hiroshima and Koichi Prefectures of Japan," KCNA said, citing General Kim Rak Gyom, commander of the Strategic Force of the KPA.

"They will fly 3,356.7km for 1,065 seconds and hit the waters 30 to 40km away from Guam."

The unusually detailed report on the attack plan marked a further escalation in tensions between Pyongyang and Washington after US President Donald Trump warned North Korea earlier this week it would face “fire and fury” if it threatened the United States.

The news agency described Trump’s threat as a “load of nonsense”, adding “sound dialogue is not possible with such a guy bereft of reason and only absolute force can work on him.”

On global markets, the strong rhetoric and sharp increase in tensions drove investors out of stocks and other risky assets on Wednesday and into textbook safe havens like gold and Treasuries.

US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis issued a stark warning earlier on Wednesday, telling Pyongyang the United States and its allies would win any arms race or conflict.

“The DPRK should cease any consideration of actions that would lead to the end of its regime and the destruction of its people,” Mattis said in a statement, using the acronym for North Korea’s official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

The United States and South Korea remain technically still at war with North Korea after the 1950-53 Korean conflict ended with a truce, not a peace treaty. North Korea regularly threatens to destroy the United States.

BOASTS ABOUT POWER

Tension in the region has risen since North Korea carried out two nuclear bomb tests last year and two intercontinental ballistic missile tests in July.

Trump has said he will not allow Pyongyang to develop a nuclear weapon capable of hitting the United States. On Wednesday, Trump followed up his “fire and fury” warning with a boast about US nuclear capabilities.

“My first order as President was to renovate and modernize our nuclear arsenal. It is now far stronger and more powerful than ever before,” Trump tweeted. “Hopefully we will never have to use this power, but there will never be a time that we are not the most powerful nation in the world!”

Trump’s “fire and fury” remarks prompted warnings from US officials and analysts not to engage in rhetorical games with Pyongyang.

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who was in Guam on a previously scheduled visit, played down the rhetoric, saying he did not believe there was an imminent threat from North Korea and “Americans should sleep well at night.”

Trump’s “fire and fury” warning was meant to send a “strong message to North Korea in language that (North Korean leader) Kim Jong Un would understand, because he doesn’t seem to understand diplomatic language,” Tillerson said.

GUAM THREAT

Earlier on Wednesday, Guam Governor Eddie Calvo dismissed the threat and said the island was prepared for “any eventuality” with strategically placed defenses.

He said he had been in touch with the White House and there was no change in the threat level. North Korea, pursuing missile and nuclear weapons programs in defiance of UN Security Council resolutions, accuses the Washington of devising a “preventive war” and has said any plans to execute this would be met with an “all-out war, wiping out all the strongholds of enemies, including the US mainland.”

Washington has warned it is ready to use force if needed to stop North Korea’s ballistic missile and nuclear programs but that it prefers global diplomatic action, including sanctions.

The UN Security Council unanimously imposed new sanctions on North Korea on Saturday.

US military officials played down the potential for military conflict. Three US officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the United States had not moved additional assets into the region after North Korea’s threats against Guam.

“Just because the rhetoric goes up, doesn’t mean our posture changes,” one official said. “The only time our posture goes up is based on facts, not because of what Kim and Trump say to each other,” the official added.

While Trump said the nuclear arsenal was more powerful than ever before, U.S. officials say it takes decades to actually modernise nuclear weapons. Trump signed an executive order in January to initiate a review of the country’s nuclear policy.

“COMPLEX AND SENSITIVE”

A senior administration official who deals with the Korea issue said the “fire and fury” comment, which was Trump’s strongest warning yet for North Korea, was “unplanned and spontaneous.”

“There had not been any discussions about escalating the rhetoric in response to Kim’s statements or about the possible effects of doing that,” the official said.

But White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told reporters national security officials had been aware of the tone of Trump’s message before he gave it.

“The words were his own. The tone and strength of the message were discussed beforehand,” Sanders said.

Critics included fellow Republican John McCain, head of the Armed Forces Committee in the U.S. Senate, who said Trump should tread cautiously.

“You’ve got to be sure you can do what you say you’re going to do,” McCain said in a radio interview.

Democratic Senator Jack Reed, the top Democrat on the committee, said Trump’s words were counterproductive. “Defusing the North Korea threat will take smart, steady leadership and stronger diplomatic ties with our key allies,” Reed said.

Republican Senator Cory Gardner said the administration needed to lean on China, North Korea’s closest ally, using sanctions. “It’s time to hold China accountable for their refusal to shut off trade with North Korea,” Gardner said.

China, despite its anger at Pyongyang’s missile and nuclear programmes, described the situation as “complex and sensitive,”and urged calm and a return to talks.

“China calls on all sides to uphold the main direction of a political resolution to the Korean peninsula nuclear issue, and avoid any words or actions that may intensify the problem and escalate the situation,” the government said in a statement sent to Reuters, repeating its customary stance.