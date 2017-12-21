North Korea rejects US claim, says it is not linked to any cyber attacks

SEOUL (REUTERS) - A spokesman for North Korea's foreign ministry said on Thursday (Dec 21) Pyongyang is not linked to any cyber attacks, the North's first response since the United States publicly blamed it for a massive worldwide cyber security breach.

"As we have clearly stated on several occasions, we have nothing to do with cyber attack and we do not feel a need to respond, on a case-by-case basis, to such absurd allegations of the US," the spokesman said, according to the North's official KCNA news agency.

The US accusation was a serious political provocation against North Korea that Pyongyang would never tolerate, the spokesman said.

The May cyber attack crippled hospitals, banks and other companies.