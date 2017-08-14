North Korea recalls key ambassadors home for meeting: Yonhap

SEOUL - North Korean ambassadors to China, the United Nations and Russia are among key envoys who have returned home for a joint meeting, reported South Korea's Yonhap news agency.

"North Korea seems to be hosting what appears to be a meeting of foreign diplomatic missions' chiefs after calling its ambassadors to major countries back to Pyongyang," a government official told Yonhap.

Those who have been recalled include ambassador to China Ji Jae Ryong, its Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ja Song Nam and ambassador to Russia Kim Hyong Jun.

The official told Yonhap it is unclear the total number of ambassadors participating in the meeting .

The Ministry of Unification's spokesman Baik Tae Hyun said in a press briefing that the meeting may be part of North Korea's regular gathering of ambassadors.

"North Korea held the 43rd ambassadors' meeting in July 2015 and (the latest meeting) seems to be in line with that," according to the spokesman.

Still, the top envoys' meeting may deal with the recent spike in tensions between North Korea and US over the former's missile and nuclear programme. The meeting, according to the Yonhap report, may also be linked to the country's warnings of further military provocations, possibly its sixth nuclear test or more missile launches.