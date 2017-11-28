North Korea may announce completion of nuke programme within a year: South's unification minister

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un providing input on a nuclear weapons programme in Pyongyang, in a picture released on Sept 3, 2017.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un providing input on a nuclear weapons programme in Pyongyang, in a picture released on Sept 3, 2017. PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
1 hour ago

SEOUL (REUTERS) - North Korea may announce the completion of its nuclear programme within a year, South Korea's unification minister said on Tuesday (Nov 28), as the isolated country is moving more faster than expected in developing its weapons arsenal.

"Experts think North Korea will take two to three more years, but they are developing their nuclear capabilities faster than expected and we cannot rule out the possibility Pyongyang may declare the completion of their nuclear programme in a year," said Unification Minister Cho Myoung Gyon at a media event in Seoul.

Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Expecting mums: Getting only the best for your baby
Rejuvenate yourself at Shangri-La Hotel, Singapore’s new Tower Wing
Five award-winning restaurants for business lunch