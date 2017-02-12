North Korea fires ballistic missile: Seoul defence ministry

North Korea leader Kim Jong Un smiles as he visits the Sohae Space Centre for the testing of a new engine for an intercontinental ballistic missile.
North Korea leader Kim Jong Un smiles as he visits the Sohae Space Centre for the testing of a new engine for an intercontinental ballistic missile. PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
1 hour ago

SEOUL (AFP) - North Korea fired a ballistic missile on Sunday (Feb 12), South Korea's defence ministry said, the first since Donald Trump became US president.

The missile, launched around 7.55 am from Banghyon air base in the western province of North Pyongan Province, flew east towards the Sea of Japan, it said.

"The concrete type of the ballistic missile has yet to be identified", a defence ministry spokesman told AFP.

But Yonhap news agency said the South Korean military suspected the North might have been testing a intermediate-range Musudan missile.

North Korea in October last year tested Musudan missiles twice that were fired from the same airbase.

Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Online Grocer Grows Personal Data Protection Along With Business
Rule the Roost – Ecomm tips to keep the holiday season going
Meet Audi's A Team at Singapore Motorshow
Arrival: Finally, an alien movie we can believe in

Shopping