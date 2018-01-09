North and South Korea kick off first formal talks since 2015

SEOUL (REUTERS) - The two Koreas began on Tuesday (Jan 9) closely-watched talks in the truce village of Panmunjom on the South Korean side of the heavily fortified inter-Korean border.

The North's delegation reportedly crossed the border at around 9.30 am (South Korean time), reported Korea Herald.

The meeting venue - the three-storey Peace House - is on the South side of Panmunjom. The talks began at around 10am.

As previously, cameras and microphones will be placed in the room to ensure that officials from both sides can monitor the talks as they happen.

High on the agenda are Pyongyang's participation in next month's Pyeongchang Winter Olympics and ways to improve inter-Korean ties.

South Korean media said both sides will discuss the re-opening of a joint industrial park in Kaesong and resumption of family members separated by the 1950-1953 Korean War. That conflict ended in a ceasefire and technically the two sides remain at war.

There are five senior officials from each side.

North Korea's delegation is led by Ri Son Gwon, chairman of the North's Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Fatherland. Committee vice chairman Jon Song Su and Hwang Chung Song, a director, will join Ri.

Ri, the committee chairman who was promoted to his current position in June 2016, is a seasoned negotiator for inter-Korean talks although his previous experience has mostly been military-related due to his career in the armed forces

The South Korean delegation is led by Unification Minister Cho Myong Gyon.



South Korean Unification Minister and chief delegate Cho Myoung Gyon speaks to reporters before leaving for the truce village of Panmunjom to attend high level inter-Korean talks. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



Tuesday's (Jan 9) talks are the first formal talks between North and South Korea in more than two years. It was brought together by sport to discuss how the North's athletes can attend next month's Winter Olympics in the South despite simmering fears of conflict over Pyongyang's missile and nuclear programme.

Tuesday's meeting is closely watched by world leaders eager for any sign of a reduction in tensions on the Korean peninsula amid rising fears over North Korea's development of nuclear weapons and defiance of United Nations Security Council resolutions.

Former UN chief Ban Ki Moon said on Monday he hopes the talks between South and North Korea lead to more meaningful dialogue on denuclearisation.

"We sincerely hope that after many years of highest level of tension, this will lead to a larger and more meaningful dialogue between the South and North Korea in addressing a meaningful denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula," Ban told CNBC in an interview.

Some South Korean officials are hoping the two Koreas may even march under a single flag at the Winter Olympics opening ceremony.

The United States, which has 28,500 troops stationed in South Korea as a legacy of the 1950-1953 Korean War, initially responded coolly to the idea of inter-Korean meetings.

The US State Department had said Pyongyang "might be trying to drive a wedge" between Washington and Seoul and weaken a US-led campaign to force North Korea to give up its development of nuclear-tipped missiles capable of hitting the United States.

US President Donald Trump spent much of the past year deriding negotiations as useless and lobbing insults at North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

But on Thursday last week, Trump called the new talks "a good thing" and said they had been prompted by his "firm, strong" stance, which has included harsher international sanctions and threats of military intervention if the North does not give up its weapons programme. On Saturday, Trump said he was "100 per cent" behind the talks and hoped for positive developments.



US President Donald Trump is hoping that the talks will yield positive outcomes. PHOTO: AFP



He also said he would "absolutely" be willing to talk on the phone to Kim.

"Look, right now they're talking Olympics. It's a start, it's a big start," he said.

"If something can happen and something comes out of those talks, that would be a great thing for all of humanity, that would be a great thing for the world," he said.

Trump said he would like to see talks go beyond the Olympics and added: "At the appropriate time, we'll get involved."

A spokeswoman for the US State Department, Katina Adams, did not respond directly when asked about suggestions from some South Korean officials that the two Koreas could march under a single flag at the Olympic opening ceremony and even compete as a single nation in some events, but said: "We are in close contact with the Republic of Korea about our unified response to North Korea, including the need to maintain pressure to achieve a denuclearised Korean Peninsula.

"Diplomatic options remain viable and open and the United States remains committed to finding a peaceful path to denuclearising the Korean Peninsula."

At the same time, Adams said, Washington remained "clear-eyed about (North Korea's) track record when it comes to negotiations" and added: "Time will tell if this is a genuine gesture."

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson reiterated last week that any future talks between the United States and North Korea must be aimed at denuclearisation and warned that diplomatic efforts were backed by a strong military option if necessary.

South Korea's President Moon Jae In persuaded the United States to delay joint military exercises until after the Olympics in a bid to reduce tensions and possibly create room for diplomacy.

The talks come after North Korea's Kim used his New Year's Day speech to announce he was open to sending a delegation to the Olympics as well as reducing tensions on the Korean peninsula, while vowing to never give up his nuclear weapons programme.

Baek said other issues aimed at boosting cooperation between the two Koreas will be discussed.