Navy collisions show US combat readiness and military management has declined: Chinese media

BEIJING - US navy's two severe collisions within two months showed that its combat readiness level and military management level have both declined, Chinese daily Global Times said in an editorial on Monday (Aug 21).

It also said the collision between USS John S. McCain and merchant tanker Alnic MC east of Singapore on Monday which left 10 US sailors missing was met with "applause from Chinese netizens," according to an unsigned editorial in the daily.

It said the Chinese reaction "reflects the sentiment of Chinese society towards the activities of the US navy in the South China Sea."

The accident followed June's collision off Japan where another navy ship, the USS Fitzgerald, collided with a vessel, killing seven US seamen.

Analysts said the collisions raised questions about whether the US navy was overstretched in Asia as it seeks to combat Chinese assertiveness in the South China Sea and North Korea's nuclear ambitions.

"China and the US are engaged in a rivalry in the South China Sea. There is a possibility that the two navies will come to a showdown, but it is more likely that the two countries can avoid such a scenario. Both should work on avoiding clashes, while obviously the US Pacific Command did not do that. Its activities only aim at putting China in check," said the Global Times editorial.

"US warships are constantly involved in accidents around the South China Sea. On the one hand, the US navy has behaved arrogantly in the Asia Pacific region. It lacks respect for huge merchant ships and fails to take evasive action in time, thus resulting in serious accidents.

"On the other hand, US warships patrol too frequently in the Asia Pacific. A large number of merchant vessels, of many types and flagged from many nations, use Asian sea lanes. If the US navy wants to keep its frequent presence in the waters, it needs to get familiar and interact with these merchant ships, which requires huge expenditure.

The editorial said the frequent collisions of US warships with merchant vessels was a warning to the Americans that they should restrain themselves.

"The South China Sea is not the US Navy's Bermuda Triangle, but the inability of the US navy to adapt to this region requires research by Washington. The geopolitical pattern in the South China Sea keeps changing, and the US should be aware of it,'' it said.

"The South China Sea should become a sea of peace. Its sea lanes should be the safest. All the countries should contribute to peace rather than being an agent of destabilisation. It is hoped that the US navy can play a constructive role,'' it added.