Moon Jae In, Shinzo Abe agree on early summit, cooperation on North Korea

South Korean President Moon Jae In (left) and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe have agreed to hold a bilateral summit meeting at an early date.
Published
1 hour ago

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and South Korea's new president, Moon Jae In, agreed on Thursday (May 11) to work together closely in dealing with North Korea's nuclear and missile development, and to hold a bilateral summit meeting at an early date, a senior Japanese government spokesman said.

"The two leaders agreed on close cooperation on the North Korean problem, which is an urgent issue," Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Koichi Hagiuda told reporters following Abe's phone call with Moon.

