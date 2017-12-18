'Moon Jae In Combo' introduced at Beijing restaurant

SEOUL (THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A restaurant in Beijing has rolled out "Moon Jae In Combo", after the South Korean President dropped by the cosy establishment for a low-key breakfast during his state visit to China last week.

Featuring the exact same dishes the President had at Yonghe Xian Jiang, the special menu went on sale on Saturday (Dec 16), two days after his visit on Thursday.

Moon Jae In combo turned up on the restaurant's menu on Ele.me, a food delivery app on Saturday, and has since been seen in Weibo Twitter-like posts by locals who rushed to try the presidential menu.

"I had the same set President Moon had and found it neat and delicious," Yonhap news agency cited a post by a Weibo user.

The combo consists of youtiao - dough fritters - steamed xiaolongbao, dumpling soup, and salty soy milk.

Priced at 35 yuan (S$7), the presidential set is affordable for most people.

The restaurant is also commemorating the presidential visit by donning its wall with a photo of Moon and First Lady Kim Jung Sook dining at the place.