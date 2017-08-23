Major blackout cuts off power to 34,000 Osaka homes as hospitals, convenience stores shut

TOKYO - A major blackout struck Osaka at dawn on Wednesday (Aug 23), cutting off power to 34,000 homes and shutting down hospitals and 24-hour convenience stores.

Traffic lights also went black at several major intersections and thoroughways, and traffic police officers were activated to direct traffic. Train systems, which use a separate power network, were, however, unaffected.

The blackout struck at 5.40am (4.40am Singapore time), mainly in Suita city in central Osaka, affecting some 29,520 homes. The other affected areas include the neighbouring Higashiyodogawa ward, and Settsu city.

As at 12.30pm, seven hours after the incident, power remained cut off to about 2,400 homes, the Kansai Electric Power Company (Kepco) said.

The Osaka Police Department said police reports have been lodged of a loud boom occurring underground near Takakijo in Suita seconds before power was shut off.

Domestic media have cited the sudden rupture of a transmission cable that runs beneath Suita that led to an electrical surge as a possible cause of the widespread blackout.

Kepco, which is investigating the incident and continuing work to restore power, has apologised.

Hospitals and clinics suspended non-emergency medical treatment on Wednesday morning, while in-house generators were turned on to power equipment for warded patients.

The Osakafu Saiseikai Hospital in Suita has resumed operations after power was restored at 10.30am.

The power shutdown also prompted supermarkets and convenience stores to seek ways to keep fresh produce, including vegetables and meat, from rotting in the brutal summer heat.

The Suita City government issued a heatstroke prevention alert as fans and air-conditioners stopped working. Temperatures on Wednesday have soared to a high of 34 deg C, with the perceived "feels like" temperature hitting 40 deg C.

The blackout in Osaka follows a widespread power outage in Taiwan last Tuesday (Aug 15).

In that incident lasting five hours, power was cut to 6.7 million - or half - of Taiwan's businesses and homes across 17 cities and counties, with shopping malls and business districts in the capital of Taipei plunged into darkness.

The blackout was caused by "structural problems" and human error involving the replacement of equipment, which ultimately affected the operations of a state-owned Taiwan Power Co power plant, state-owned gas supplier CPC Corp said.

CPC chairman Chen Chin-te stepped down last Friday, three days after the blackout, following the resignation of the island's minister for economics affairs, Mr Lee Chih-Kung.