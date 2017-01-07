Joshua Wong under close police protection in Taiwan after failed assault attempt

TAIPEI - Hong Kong pro-democracy campaigner Joshua Wong was under Taiwan police protection on Saturday (Jan 7) afternoon after a failed attempt by a pro-China protester to assault him after he arrived in the country in the early hours.

Mr Wong was in Taipei to attend a seminar organised by a local political party over the weekend, reported the South China Morning Post.

About 200 protesters from a pro-China group had gathered at the arrival hall of Taoyuan International Airport ahead of Mr Wong's arrival, chanting slogans deriding him as well as Hong Kong legislators Nathan Law Kwun-chung and Edward Yiu Chung-yim - who were on the same flight - as "independence scum".

Despite the presence of about 100 police officers, one man broke through their lines and nearly punched Mr Wong, who was bundled away in a vehicle.

"I wasn't expecting (pro-China protesters to show up), be it in Hong Kong or Taiwan," Mr Wong said on Saturday at the panel discussion, organised by Taiwan's New Power Party.

He said it was the first time he had encountered such protests in Taiwan, despite having visited previously. Mr Wong and the lawmakers were under close police protection after the attack, which would continue throughout their stay.

Protesters were also outside the venue of the discussion, which was guarded by dozens of police officers and road blocks.