Jiuzhaigou earthquake death toll rises to 23

Rescue workers walk past a collapsed area after an earthquake in Jiuzhaigou county, Ngawa prefecture, Sichuan province, China on Aug 9, 2017.
Rescue workers walk past a collapsed area after an earthquake in Jiuzhaigou county, Ngawa prefecture, Sichuan province, China on Aug 9, 2017. PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
54 min ago

BEIJING (AFP) - The death toll from an earthquake that scarred a scenic region of southwest China's Sichuan province rose to 23 on Friday as authorities found three more bodies.

The Aba prefecture emergency response office said in a statement that the bodies were found inside a bus in a river valley in Zhangzha. It did not give more details about what had happened to the vehicle.

The statement said at least 493 were injured in Tuesday's 6.5-magnitude earthquake, which struck Jiuzhaigou, a popular tourist destination with a national park, forested mountains and over 140 lakes that has been recognised as a Unesco World Heritage site.

More than 70,000 people have been evacuated from quake-hit towns and villages, state media reported.

Get The Straits Times
newsletters in your inbox

The tremor evoked memories of a devastating 8.0-magnitude earthquake in the region in 2008 that left 87,000 people dead or missing.

Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

5 hacks to improve the performance of your car’s engine
The haze fight: Committed to zero deforestation
#WhatDrivesYou: This 2nd generation boss puts his people first
Bangkok is now a desirable living, investment choice