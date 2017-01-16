Japan to supply new patrol boats to Vietnam amid South China Sea disputes

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (right) and his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Xuan Phuc review the honour guard at the Presidential Palace, in Hanoi on Jan 16, 2017.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (right) and his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Xuan Phuc review the honour guard at the Presidential Palace, in Hanoi on Jan 16, 2017. PHOTO: EPA
Published
25 min ago

HANOI (REUTERS) - Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced in Hanoi on Monday (Jan 16) that Japan would supply six new patrol boats to Vietnam, which is locked in a dispute with China over the South China Sea.

Abe's stop in Vietnam completes a tour through an arc of the region where Japan stakes a leadership claim in the face of China's growing dominance and uncertainty over what policy change Donald Trump will bring as US president.

"We will strongly support Vietnam's enhancing its maritime law enforcement capability," Abe said.

Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Personal Data Protection Evolves with Technology
Meet Audi's A Team at Singapore Motorshow
Arrival: Finally, an alien movie we can believe in
Read the latest ST Specials and Supplements right here!

Shopping