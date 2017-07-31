Japan, US leaders did not discuss military action against North Korea

TOKYO (REUTERS) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and US President Donald Trump did not discuss the use of military action against North Korea when they spoke on the phone on Monday (july 31), a Japanese government spokesman said.

The two leaders also did not discuss what would constitute the crossing of a “red line” by Pyongyang, Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Koichi Hagiuda told reporters. North Korea said on Friday it had conducted another successful test of an intercontinental ballistic missile that proved its ability to strike America’s mainland.

The two leaders spoke by phone earlier and they agreed on the need to take further action on North Korea in the wake of its most recent missile launch.

Abe told reporters that he praised Trump's commitment on North Korea and that he would make the utmost efforts to protect the Japanese public.

