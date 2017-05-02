Gone in 10 seconds: Chinese MMA fighter delivers lightning-fast takedown on 'thunder-style' taiji master

CHENGDU - A debate about modern fighting techniques versus traditional Chinese martial arts spilled into the ring, ending in a lopsided victory for the former in a fight staged in Sichuan province last Thursday (April 27).

Mixed martial arts fighter Xu Xiaodong wiped the floor with taiji master Wei Lei, with the duel lasting a mere 10 seconds.

In a video circulating on social media, Xu is seen starting the fight in an aggressive boxing stance, while Wei - a self-proclaimed founder of a "thunder-style" of taiji - adopted a crane-like pose.

The pair circled each other briefly before Xu, nicknamed "Madman", quickly went in for the kill by raining punches on Wei, who fell to the ground.

Wei said the fight took place after a dispute online with Xu over the merits of traditional Chinese martial arts.

"Since (Xu) insulted taiji so strongly, including cursing at our ancestors, I thought there was no room for cooperation between us," Wei told local media.

After his loss, Wei said he accepted the result and apologised for his poor performance.

The online debate continued in earnest as some netizens defended taiji as an exercise form that was practised more for its health benefits.

Others called Wei a "fraud" and cast doubts over the strength of traditional Chinese martial arts.