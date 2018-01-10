China's flu season trailing off but one hospital has to close clinic due to doctor shortage

BEIJING (CHINA DAILY/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The peak season for flu this year (2018) has been spreading more aggressively than previous years, but it will trail off as usual at the start of the winter school vacation this month (January), according to a senior health official.

Hospitals and health clinics nationwide have seen increasing numbers of flu patients since the start of winter, Ms Jiao Yahui, deputy head of medical administration and supervision for the National Health and Family Planning Commission, said on Tuesday (Jan 9).

The mainland recorded 326 flu outbreaks - which involve 10 or more cases in each outbreak - in the last week of 2017, with no deaths reported, the latest data from the Chinese National Influenza Centre show.

In comparison, 42 flu outbreaks were reported during the last week of 2016, according to figures released earlier by the centre.

Mr Feng Zijian, deputy head of Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), said the dominant flu strain this winter is B/Yamagata, which had not been prevalent for many years.

This has caused a lack of immunity against the strain and made many people vulnerable, which is the major reason for the higher than average flu outbreaks this winter, he said.

The flu vaccines used in China, which are recommended by the World Health Organisation, can prevent three strains - H1N1, H3N2 and B/Victoria - the dominant strains in the previous years. However, they have limited effect against B/Yamagata.