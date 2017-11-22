Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat in Suzhou and Beijing for series of meetings

SINGAPORE - Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat will be visiting Suzhou and Beijing in China for a series of meetings and engagements from Wednesday (Nov 22) to Sunday.

Mr Heng will be in Suzhou to co-chair the 11th Singapore-Jiangsu Cooperation Council (SJCC) meeting with Jiangsu Governor Wu Zhenglong on Thursday.

The meeting, co-organised by International Enterprise (IE) Singapore, will review cooperation initiatives in the past year, and discuss new areas of collaboration in the coming year, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement on Wednesday.

More than 65 Singapore business representatives from over 35 Singapore companies will be part of the SJCC meeting.

During his visit, Mr Heng will also launch the NUS Enterprise's BLOCK71 Suzhou, a hub for startups located in Suzhou Industrial Park. This will be the first BLOCK71 development in China.

On Friday, Mr Heng will travel to Beijing to attend the IE Singapore-CapitaLand Tech & Innovation Summit, where he will launch the Global Innovation Alliance (Beijing).

The Summit seeks to provide a platform for startups' technology to achieve practical application in real-life scenarios.

While in Beijing, Mr Heng will visit Tsinghua University and deliver an address outlining his thoughts and views about Singapore's relations with China.

He will be calling on senior Chinese officials, and will also visit mobile transportation platform Didi Chuxing.

Mr Heng will be accompanied by Dr Koh Poh Koon, Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry & National Development, as well as officials from the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Trade and Industry, and IE Singapore.