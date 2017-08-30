Female teacher arrested for having sex with 12-year-old student in South Korea

SEOUL (THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A female teacher was arrested for having sex with her elementary school pupil, the Gyeongnam Provincial Police Agency said Tuesday (Aug 29).

The teacher, 32, allegedly had sex with a 12-year-old male student in the classroom and her vehicle. She is charged for underage rape and molestation.

The case was reported to the police by the student's parents, who found half-naked photos of the teacher on their son's mobile phone.

The teacher testified to the police that their sex had been consensual and the two had developed a mutual liking for each other.

Sex with a minor under the age of 13 is punishable by law in Korea. The Gyeongnam Police plan to recover the digital data from the teacher's mobile phone.

The Gyeonggi Provincial Office of Education has removed the suspect from her school post and is running its own investigation into the case.