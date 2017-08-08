Magnitude 7 earthquake hits touristy Jiuzhaigou area in central China

A magnitude 7 earthquake has struck the Jiuzhaigou area in central China famed for its natural beauty and popular with tourists, state news agency Xinhua said on Tuesday (Aug 8).

The quake hit Jiuzhaigou County at 9:19pm Tuesday at a depth of 20km, Xinhua reported, citing the China Earthquake Networks Centre (CENC). The epicentre was initially monitored at 33.20 degrees north latitude and 103.88 degrees east longitude, it added.

The Sichuan earthquake administration said the epicentre of the tremor was in Ngawa prefecture, largely populated by ethnic Tibetans, many of whom are nomadic herders, reported Reuters.

Walls of many houses in Jiuzhaigou county have collapsed, while rock falls have been reported along the road leading from the Jiuzhaigou scenic area to the county, according to a report by Sichuan Daily online.

Shaking was felt in the provincial capital Chengdu and as far away as Xian, home of the Terracotta Warriors, according to users of Chinese social media monitored by Reuters.

A quake in Sichuan in May 2008 killed almost 70,000 people.

This story is developing.