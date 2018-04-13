Donald Trump says meetings being set up with North Korea's Kim Jong Un

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - US President Donald Trump praised China on Thursday (April 12) for its help with North Korea and said meetings were being set up between him and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

"They have really been a great help to us at the border with North Korea," Trump said of China.

"They've been really terrific at helping us get to some kind of settlement.

"Meetings are being set up right now between myself and Kim Jong Un. I think it will be terrific.

"I think we'll go in with a lot of respect and we'll see what happens."

(This story is developing)