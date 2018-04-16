Disgraced former South Korean president Park abandons appeal against corruption conviction

A lower court jailed former South Korean president Park Geun Hye for 24 years this month on charges including bribery, abuse of power and coercion.
A lower court jailed former South Korean president Park Geun Hye for 24 years this month on charges including bribery, abuse of power and coercion.PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
34 min ago

SEOUL (REUTERS) - South Korea's former president Park Geun Hye has submitted to court a document disclosing her intention to give up on an appeal proceeding against her conviction for corruption, the Yonhap news agency reported on Monday (April 16).

However, her case is still expected to be heard in an appeals court as the prosecution filed an appeal last week on the grounds that she had unfairly avoided certain charges, a court official said.

A lower court jailed Park for 24 years this month on charges including bribery, abuse of power and coercion.

She had denied wrongdoing.

A lawyer for Park could not be immediately reached.

 

Related Stories: 

Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

JCU's Dean on creating workforce-ready graduates
Fall in love all over again with IWC Schaffhausen's classic timepieces