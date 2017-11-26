Deadly blast rocks China's Ningbo port city, causing collapse of buildings and multiple casualties

NINGBO - An explosion on Sunday (Nov 26) morning rocked the port city of Ningbo in eastern Zhejiang province, leaving multiple casualties and causing nearby buildings to collapse.

Xinhua news agency said the exact toll was not immediately known. More than 30 people have been sent to hospital, reported CCTV.

The accident happened at around 9am at a factory in the Jiangbei district of Ningbo City, causing some buildings to collapse, the city's fire department said.

The impact, according to South China Morning Post, shattered windows up to a kilometre from the blast site.

Several buildings collapsed in a nearby residential area that had already been cleared of people, according to Zhejiang Daily.

Police told Reuters the area had been marked for demolition. Rescue work and investigation into the cause were underway, police said in a statement issued on its verified Weibo account.

Watch: Footage shows the aftermath of explosion in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province pic.twitter.com/JvbIdE3Ghp — CGTN (@CGTNOfficial) November 26, 2017

#UPDATE: More than 30 people rushed to hospital after Ningbo explosion on Sunday morning. No residents lived at site of explosion, but there might be garbage collectors working inside at time of explosion pic.twitter.com/HnDf6nfS7F — People's Daily,China (@PDChina) November 26, 2017

Pictures circulating on both state and local media showed a street littered with debris and shattered glass and the arrival of several fire engines.

Reuters could not independently verify the authenticity of the photographs.

Blasts and other accidents are common in China due to patchy enforcement of safety rules, although the government has pledged to improve checks to stamp out such incidents.

In one of the worst industrial disasters in recent years, a massive explosion in August 2015 at a chemical warehouse in the port city of Tianjin killed more than 165 people and caused losses estimated at more than US$1 billion (S$1.4 billion).