Couple in critical condition after lift smashes into top of building in Hong Kong

HONG KONG - A husband and wife, both 32, are fighting for their lives after a lift they were in shot up and crashed into the top of its 46-storey building on Sunday (April 8), Hong Kong media reported.

The couple were taking the lift to their 15th floor apartment at Block 2 of Waterside Plaza at about 4pm.

The lift reportedly surged upwards and smashed into the top of the lift shaft, seriously injuring the two people, the Electrical and Mechanical Services Department said.

The compartment's ceiling was crushed downwards in the estate in Wing Shun Street, Tsuen Wan, South China Morning Post reported.

The couple were believed to have been flung against the lift's wall despite holding on to the lift railings, and then injured by broken materials, including glass, from the lift's ceiling, Apple Daily reported.

The husband is said to have suffered head injuries, and the wife was injured in her neck.

Firefighters rescued the couple, who were seen conscious, from the compartment.



Paramedics rendering medical assistance at the scene of the mishap. PHOTO: APPLE DAILY HONG KONG



They were sent to Princess Margaret Hospital, but their condition was later stated as critical, the Post said.

It is a very rare incident, a spokesman for the Electrical and Mechanical Services Department said, adding that the suspension cables were still intact after the incident.

Investigations into what went wrong are ongoing.

A check of the closed-circuit television video showed another passenger had taken the lift with the couple, but got out on a lower floor, after which the lift ascended uncontrollably.

This is the second such incident in the estate in four years. Another lift at Block 1 smashed into the top of the building while it was under repair in January 2014. No one was injured in that incident.