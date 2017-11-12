China's Xinjiang region closed 112 coal mines by end-October

BEIJING (REUTERS) - China's Xinjiang region shut 112 coal mines with an annual capacity of 11.45 million tonnes by the end of October, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Sunday (Nov 12), citing officials from the regional government's energy bureau.

The coal mine closures represent 98 per cent of the northwest region's target for the year, the news agency said. More than 80 per cent of the area's coal production will take place at large and medium-sized facilities after the shutdowns.

China is seeking to halt or suspend production at coal mines throughout the country in a bid to battle oversupply and increase efficiency.

Last year, Xinjiang closed down 21 coal mines with a capacity of 2.74 million tonnes, the agency said, adding that Xinjiang's coal reserves are estimated at 2.19 trillion tonnes.