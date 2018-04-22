China's President Xi to meet Indian PM Modi April 27-28

BEIJING (REUTERS) - Chinese President Xi Jinping will hold an informal meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 27-28 in central China's Wuhan, China's official Xinhua news agency reported Sunday (April 22).

The announcement of the meeting was made by the Chinese government's top diplomat, State Councillor Wang Yi, after talks with visiting Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj, Xinhua said.

While relations between China and India have been strained in recent years, with disputes over issues including their disputed border with Tibet, Modi has sought to re-set ties.

Modi will visit China again in June for a summit of the China and Russia-led security grouping, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.

The Asian giants were locked in a 73-day military stand-off in a remote, high-altitude stretch of their disputed border last year, with soldiers from the two sides throwing punches and stones at each other at one point.

The confrontation between the nuclear-armed powers in the Himalayas underscored Indian alarm at China's expanding security and economic links in South Asia.

China's ambitious Belt and Road initiative of transport and energy links bypasses India, apart from a corner of the disputed Kashmir region, also claimed by Pakistan, but involves India's neighbours Sri Lanka, Nepal and the Maldives.