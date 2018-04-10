President Xi Jinping says China to reduce tariffs, enhance imports

BOAO, CHINA (REUTERS, XINHUA) - Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday (April 10) that China will significantly lower import tariffs for vehicles and reduce import tariffs for some other products this year.

“We will take the initiative to expand imports,” Mr Xi said in a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia annual conference, which is being held in the southern island province of Hainan.

The country will work hard to import more products that are competitive and needed by the Chinese people, he said.

China will also seek faster progress toward joining the WTO Government Procurement Agreement, according to the President.

“China does not seek a trade surplus; we have a genuine desire to increase imports and achieve greater balance of international payments under the current account,” he said.

China will also improve the investment environment for foreign investors, President Xi said.

Likening the investment environment to air, Mr Xi said that only fresh air can attract more investment from the outside.

“China relied mainly on providing favourable policies for foreign investors in the past, but now we will have to rely more on improving the investment environment,” he said.

Mr Xi said that China will complete the revision of a negative list on foreign investment in the first half of the year and implement across the board a management system based on pre-establishment national treatment.

“We will enhance alignment with international economic and trading rules, increase transparency, strengthen property rights protection, uphold the rule of law, encourage competition and oppose monopoly,” he said.

In March, China established a host of new agencies such as the State Administration for Market Regulation as part of a major readjustment of government institutions.

The purpose of this readjustment, Mr Xi said, was to remove the systematic and institutional obstacles that prevent the market from playing a decisive role in resources allocation, and enable the government to better play its role.

China will not threaten anyone else, attempt to overturn the existing international system, or seek spheres of influence, no matter how much progress it has made in development, President Xi said.

The country will “stay as determined as ever to build world peace, contribute to global prosperity and uphold the international order", he said.

Mr Xi said that China’s reform and opening up will definitely succeed and that a Cold War mentality, zero-sum thinking, and isolationism would hit walls.

Mr Xi said that opening brings progress, while closure would lead to backwardness.

“Putting oneself on a pedestal or trying to make oneself immune from adverse developments will get nowhere,” said Mr Xi in his keynote speech at the opening ceremony of annual conference.

Mr Xi said humanity has a major choice to make between openness and isolation, and between progress and retrogression.

“We must dispel the clouds to see the sun, as we say in Chinese, so as to have a keen grasp of the law of history and the trend of the world,” said Mr Xi.

Mr Xi said we live in a time with an overwhelming trend toward peace and cooperation as well as openness and connectivity.

Mr Xi said we also live in a time with an overwhelming trend toward reform and innovation, adding that those who reject them will be left behind and assigned to the dustbin of history.

He called for people around the world to work together toward a community with a shared future for mankind and make Asia and the world peaceful, tranquil, prosperous, open and beautiful.

“With the future in mind, we need to treat each other with respect and as equals,” said Mr Xi.

With the future in mind, Mr Xi said, we also need to promote dialogue and share responsibility, engage in cooperation for win-win results, uphold inclusiveness and seek harmony without uniformity, as well as treat nature with respect and treasure our planet.

Speaking of the first China International Import Expo to be held in Shanghai this November, Mr Xi said friends from around the world were welcome to participate in the Expo.

“It is not just another expo in an ordinary sense, but a major policy initiative and commitment taken of our own accord to open up the Chinese market,” he said.