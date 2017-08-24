China's Xi pledges to properly address differences with South Korea - Xinhua

BEIJING (REUTERS) - China's President Xi Jinping pledged to make concerted efforts with South Korea's President Moon Jae In to properly address differences between the two countries, the official Xinhua news agency said on Thursday (Aug 24).

Xinhua did not provide further details.

South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported that President Moon Jae In and President Xi exchanged congratulatory messages Thursday to mark the 25th anniversary of normalising diplomatic ties between the two countries.

In the message, President Moon assessed that their bilateral relations have seen significant advance and expressed hopes that the Seoul-Beijing ties that he cherishes will further develop into a "substantial" strategic cooperative one, according to South Korea's foreign ministry.

President Xi also said he regards China-South Korea relations as important, hoping that the two neighbours will "appropriately" deal with their differences and further advance the ties in a "stable and healthy manner," the foreign ministry said.

Since establishing formal diplomatic ties on Aug 24, 1992, the two countries have expanded cooperation in numerous areas. In particular, their trade have surged more than thirty-fold with human exchanges up nearly seventy-fold.

The ties, however, have been marred recently by the prolonged row over South Korea's decision last year to allow the deployment of the US missile defence system, known as Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (Thaad), on the Korean peninsula.

South Korea and the US claim that the Thaad system is aimed at countering missile threat from North Korea, China strongly objects to the deployment, saying that it will undercut its strategic security interests.