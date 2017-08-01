Xi urges PLA to boost combat readiness on army's 90th founding anniversary

BEIJING - Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday (Aug 1) presided over a reception to celebrate the 90th founding anniversary of the People's Liberation Army (PLA).

Xi, the general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, spoke of the important role the army played in safeguarding peace and protecting the sovereignty of the Chinese nation.

He said China wants to build a strong army with Chinese characteristics, adding that the PLA to must be bold in reforms and develop greater military-civilian integration.

He said the army should enhance its combat readiness and forge an elite force that is able to win wars whenever it is needed.

"We will never invade other countries, but we can defeat all aggressors and separatist forces," he said in comments broadcast live on state media.

"We'll never allow anyone, any organisation or political party, to 'rip out' any part of our territory at any time or in any form," he said.

China's armed forces, the world's largest, are undergoing an ambitious modernisation programme, which includes investment in technology and new equipment such as stealth fighters and aircraft carriers, as well as cuts to troop numbers.

In a speech aimed at boosting the morale of the troops, Xi said the army should follow the absolute leadership of the Party.

"The army must always follow the party....There should not be any doubts or ambiguity about this," he said.

He delivered the same message two days ago (July 30) at a large-scale military parade held at China's largest training base in Inner Mongolia to mark the Army Day.

"Always listen to and follow the party's orders, and march to wherever the party points," he said at the back of a jeep after inspecting 12,000 troops and about 600 pieces of military hardware at the Zhurihe training base.

It was the first time since 1949 China held a military parade to mark the Army Day. Military parades are typically held at Beijing's Tiananmen Square to mark the Oct 1 National Day.

Xi, who donned camouflage military uniform at Sunday's parade at the Zhurihe training base in Inner Mongolia, called for unwavering loyalty from the army.

"The world isn't safe at this moment," said Xi on Sunday. "A strong army is needed now more than ever," he said.