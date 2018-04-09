China blames US for trade frictions, says negotiations currently impossible

BEIJING (REUTERS) - China's Foreign Ministry said on Monday (Apr 9) that the United States was to blame for trade friction and that it was impossible for negotiations to take place under current conditions.

Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang made the comments at a regular news briefing, adding that the US measures had raised the concern of the international community.

Separately, China’s Premier Li Keqiang said a trade war of unilateralism will not only harm bilateral interests but also hurt common interests of the world, according to a statement released by the state council on Monday.

Amid uncertainties in global economic conditions, it is required of us to oppose unilateralism and trade protectionism, Mr Li told United Nations Secretary General António Guterres at a meeting in Beijing on Sunday.

Challenging multilateralism with unilateralism will threaten global peace and stability, Mr Li added.