Chinese, US companies ink S$341-billion deals

BEIJING - Chinese and American firms inked a slew of energy, industrial and financial pacts worth US$250 billion (S$341 billion) on Thursday (Nov 9) in what could be one of the biggest such signings in recent years.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his US counterpart Donald Trump witnessed the signing ceremony at the Great Hall of the People after their bilateral meeting.

Chinese state media reported that Boeing signed US$37 billion in commercial deals as part of the US trade mission travelling with Mr Trump to Beijing.

General Electric signed three aviation and engine deals with Chinese partners, totalling US$3.5 billion. These included an engine and repair deal for GEnx-1B engines from Juneyao Airlines worth US$1.4 billion at list prices, and another US$1.1 billion order for 80 Leap-1B engines for 40 Boeing 737 MAX Aircraft from the leasing arm of state bank Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC).

GE also signed a framework deal with China Datang Group to supply it with gas turbines and other components worth about US$1 billion.

Other agreements included US$4 billion in chip industry deals, China Central Television (CCTV) reported.

In addition, the US soybean industry signed two letters of intent with Chinese importers. The latter will buy another 12 million tonnes of soybeans from the US.

These pacts could help reduce the huge US trade deficit with China, which stood at US$347 billion at the end of 2016. Mr Trump had told White House officials last week: “We have trade deficits with China that are through the roof. They’re so big and so bad it’s embarrassing saying what the number is…it’s horrible.”

At the signing ceremony on Thursday, Mr Trump said he wouldn't blame China. "After all, who can blame a country for being able to take advantage of another country for the sake of its citizens?”

He blamed the past US administrations “for allowing this out-of-control trade deficit to take place and to grow” and said “we will make it fair to both sides”.

More than two dozen head honchos of American energy, industrial and financial giants have joined Mr Trump in his three-day visit to Beijing, the third leg of his five-nation Asia tour.