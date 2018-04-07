Beijing to correct bad English on signage

Volunteers have been asked to spot and report incorrect English on posters and signs.
Volunteers have been asked to spot and report incorrect English on posters and signs.PHOTO: ST FILE
Published
41 min ago

BEIJING - The Chinese capital will correct bad English on posters and signs to "improve the international language environment" in the city, according to Beijing's foreign affairs office.

The campaign will be mainly carried out in the central business district and Jinrongjie areas where multinational companies and research institutions gather and foreign citizens live, Xinhua news agency reported.

Volunteers have been asked to spot incorrect English in these areas and report to the office. Public and media participation are also welcomed.

Foreign languages training will be organised for public servants.

The campaign is aimed to raise the international level of the capital and prepare for important events such as the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, Xinhua said.

Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

Fall in love all over again with IWC Schaffhausen's classic timepieces
Hiroshima: An authentic blend of history, nature, culture and food
Save better and smarter online