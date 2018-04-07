Beijing to correct bad English on signage

BEIJING - The Chinese capital will correct bad English on posters and signs to "improve the international language environment" in the city, according to Beijing's foreign affairs office.

The campaign will be mainly carried out in the central business district and Jinrongjie areas where multinational companies and research institutions gather and foreign citizens live, Xinhua news agency reported.

Volunteers have been asked to spot incorrect English in these areas and report to the office. Public and media participation are also welcomed.

Foreign languages training will be organised for public servants.

The campaign is aimed to raise the international level of the capital and prepare for important events such as the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, Xinhua said.