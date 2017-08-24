Battered Macau and Hong Kong clean up after Typhoon Hato leaves trail of destruction, up to HK$8b in losses

HONG KONG - Macau and Hong Kong were left picking up the pieces after a battering by one of the biggest storms to hit the region.

The death toll from Typhoon Hato rose to at least 12 on Thursday (Aug 24) after the storm left a trail of destruction across southern China, Hong Kong and Macau.

Typhoon Hato, the strongest typhoon on Macau's local record, killed at least eight in the former Portuguese enclave.

The storm had raised Hong Kong's most severe Typhoon 10 warning, only the third time a storm of this power has pounded the financial hub in the past 20 years.

Hong Kong is regularly besieged by typhoons between July and October, but direct hits are rare. At its peak, Hato was packing gusts topping 193kmh, making it stronger than Typhoon Vicente, the last storm to trigger a No. 10 warning signal.

The city saw its strongest storm in 1962 when the eye of typhoon Wanda passed over and gusts of 284kmh were recorded. It killed 130 people and left 72,000 people homeless.

But it is rare for typhoons to cause so much damage in neighbouring Macau.

"Weather-related fatalities are a rare occurrence in the territory even for natural disasters on this scale," said Macau Daily Times.

Local media showed cars underwater and people swimming along what are normally streets in Macau. The enclave's famed mega-casinos were running on backup generators.

Local media showed cars underwater and people swimming along what are normally streets in Macau. The enclave's famed mega-casinos were running on backup generators.

At least one heritage site was confirmed by the Macau Daily Times to have suffered substantial damage - a small reading room on the corner of Rua do Campo and Avenida da Praia Grande - which had its roof torn off.

Ferry terminals and some of the border checkpoints also suffered damage and will remain closed in the near future.

A picture of the Macau Cultural Center obtained by the Times showed the building's roof had been bent out of shape.

Typhoon Hato, the Japanese word for "pigeon", earlier swept through neighbouring Hong Kong, where an 83-year-old man died after he fell into the sea, police said. More than 120 were injured as the territory was lashed with hurricane winds and pounding rain.

Economic losses were estimated at HK$4 billion (S$700 million) to HK$8 billion as the stock market, businesses, offices and schools remained closed throughout the day on Wednesday, reported South China Morning Post.

Hong Kong International Airport, one of the region’s busiest cargo and passenger hubs, has had to keep two runways open overnight to handle the backlog of flights.

In Hong Kong, apartment building windows at Chatham Gate, Hung Hom were destroyed by a gondola.

In the southern Chinese province of Guangdong, at least four people died and 26,817 people evacuated to temporary shelters, the official Xinhua news agency said. Nearly two million households were briefly without power.

Around 90 bullet trains between Shenzhen and cities in Fujian and Jiangxi provinces have been cancelled on Wednesday, according to a Xinhua report.

Guangdong, Fujian, Zhejiang and Taiwan will see torrential rain and gales in the coming days.