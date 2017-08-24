Alibaba's Jack Ma wants to help Hong Kong transform into a cashless society

HONG KONG - Alibaba founder Jack Ma has offered to help Hong Kong develop into a "more fashionable", cashless society during his meeting with Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, reported South China Morning Post.

They met on Wednesday at the company's headquarters in Hangzhou, capital of Zhejiang province, during Mrs Lam's two-day trip to Shanghai and Hangzhou.

Ma told Mrs Lam that Alibaba hoped to help Hong Kong transform into a cashless society by taking advantage of its growing data clouding and e-payment systems.

Such a society would make Hong Kong more fashionable, modern, and efficient," he said.

According to the Alibaba Group, one in three people in Hong Kong uses its platforms Tmall or Taobao.

Alibaba is also one of the largest public cloud service providers in Hong Kong, operating two data centres in the city.

"In the future, we (Alibaba) get more involved in the technological and financial development in Hong Kong. We also hope to improve our data centres in the city," Ma told Lam.

Alibaba is the owner of the South China Morning Post.

Earlier this month Alibaba Group signed an agreement with Macau to help the former Portuguese enclave transform into a "smart city" by using its big data processing capabilities to enhance the quality of public services and traffic management.

Alibaba's Alipay is the world's largest mobile and online payment platform.

The company has partnered four Chinese cities, Wuhan, Fuzhou, Tianjin and Guiyang, to promote a cashless lifestyle - paying utility bills and taxes, commuting, seeing a doctor and shopping by carrying a mobile phone.