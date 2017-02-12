4 Singaporeans suffer carbon monoxide poisoning after taking hot showers in Taipei apartment

Rescue officers give oxygen treatment to the four tourists.
Rescue officers give oxygen treatment to the four tourists.PHOTO: APPLE DAILY
The apartment window, which has already been opened by the time firefighters arrived at the scene.
The apartment window, which has already been opened by the time firefighters arrived at the scene.PHOTO: APPLE DAILY
Published
1 hour ago
seokhwai@sph.com.sg

Four Singaporean tourists have been taken to hospital in Taipei after coming down with carbon monoxide poisoning, media reports said on Sunday (Feb 12).

The incident reportedly happened at about 1am on Sunday after the tourists, all men in their 20s, showered in the apartment with the windows shut due to the cold, the reports said. 

The source of the gas is believed to be a water heater installed in the apartment, which is near the Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall and belongs to a friend of the Singaporeans.

Firefighters who arrived at the fifth-storey apartment in the early hours of Sunday after receiving an emergency call found the men in the apartment, with the windows already opened. 

The concentration of carbon monoxide in the apartment was about 40 ppm, slightly higher than the level harmful to health, or 35 ppm.

The men were taken outside the apartment and given oxygen treatment. Besides dizzyness, they did not complain of other discomfort. 

They were taken to hospital for tests to ascertain the carbon monoxide content in their blood.

A person should not be exposed to average carbon monoxide levels of 52ppm for more than 30 minutes, according to World Health Organisation guidelines.

In a similar incident on Sunday, five Hong Kong tourists were taken to hospital in Taipei after falling ill with carbon monoxide poisoning, Taiwanese media said.

Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Online Grocer Grows Personal Data Protection Along With Business
Rule the Roost – Ecomm tips to keep the holiday season going
Meet Audi's A Team at Singapore Motorshow
Arrival: Finally, an alien movie we can believe in

Shopping