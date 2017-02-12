4 Singaporeans suffer carbon monoxide poisoning after taking hot showers in Taipei apartment

Four Singaporean tourists have been taken to hospital in Taipei after coming down with carbon monoxide poisoning, media reports said on Sunday (Feb 12).

The incident reportedly happened at about 1am on Sunday after the tourists, all men in their 20s, showered in the apartment with the windows shut due to the cold, the reports said.

The source of the gas is believed to be a water heater installed in the apartment, which is near the Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall and belongs to a friend of the Singaporeans.

Firefighters who arrived at the fifth-storey apartment in the early hours of Sunday after receiving an emergency call found the men in the apartment, with the windows already opened.

The concentration of carbon monoxide in the apartment was about 40 ppm, slightly higher than the level harmful to health, or 35 ppm.

The men were taken outside the apartment and given oxygen treatment. Besides dizzyness, they did not complain of other discomfort.

They were taken to hospital for tests to ascertain the carbon monoxide content in their blood.

A person should not be exposed to average carbon monoxide levels of 52ppm for more than 30 minutes, according to World Health Organisation guidelines.

In a similar incident on Sunday, five Hong Kong tourists were taken to hospital in Taipei after falling ill with carbon monoxide poisoning, Taiwanese media said.